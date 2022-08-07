When is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's open beta?

HQ

Infinity Ward promised it would share more information about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II after this weekend's Call of Duty League final, and it was as expected the first beta details.

Now we officially know that PlayStation players will get a week head start, as those who pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II can play it on Sony's consoles on September 16 and 17. Every other PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owner can then join the open beta weekend that lasts from September 18 to September 20.

PC and Xbox players get their chance the following week, when those who pre-order the game can start playing the beta on September 22 and 23. Anyone with a PlayStation will also be able to join in again during these two days before absolutely everyone on all platforms get access to the open beta from September 24 to September 26.

While we aren't told much about what's included in the open beta, the developers have at least shown off the first multiplayer map that will be a part of it. You can see a flythrough of what's called Marina Bay Grand Prix below, and here's an overview of the beta times just to make it easier:

From 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST on September 16 - September 17

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners who pre-order the game.

From 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST on September 18 - September 20

Everyone with a PS4 or PS5.

From 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST on September 22 - September 23

PC and Xbox owners who pre-order the game, as well as everyone on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

From 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST on September 24 - September 26

Everyone on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.