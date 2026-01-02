When does UEFA Conference League return in 2026 and when is the draw for knockout phase?

HQ

UEFA Conference League, the third-tier UEFA club competition, ended its preliminary phase, the league phase, earlier than Champions League and Europa League: instead of eight games, they played six games, all of them in 2025. Thus, we already know the eight teams that will go directly to round of 16, and the 16 teams that will play the extra knock-out in February.

The dates for knock-out rounds are the same for Europa League, which means that there won't be any matches this month of January, and we will have to wait until mid February.

However, the draw for the knockout phase play-off will be made earlier, on January 16, separately from Europa and Champions League.

Then, the other draw for the round of 16 onwards will be made at the same time as the other two UEFA competitions, on February 27.

All Conference League matchdays in 2026



Knockout phase play-offs: 19 & 26 February 2026



Round of 16: 12 & 19 March 2026



Quarter-finals: 9 & 16 April 2026



Semi-finals: 30 April & 7 May 2026



Final: 27 May 2026 (Leipzig)



