When does Premier League 2025/26 start? Dates, teams, promotions, and everything you need to know

Can Liverpool defend their Premier League title from a hungry Manchester City, Arsenal, or Chelsea?

If you've been missing football in the summer, even with all the Club World Cup action taking place until July, we have good news: top flight football returns in a little over a week, with Premier League officially starting on August 15, 2025, until May 24, 2026.

The summer transfer market will still be open until September 1, so teams will have some time to assess if they need some last minute signings before embarking into the season, where Liverpool will defend their title last year, trying many new faces, but will surely face fierce competition from Manchester City, who will also try to improve from last year, from runner-ups Arsenal and from recent World Champions Chelsea.

Defending champions Liverpool will be the first to play against Bournemouth, on Friday, August 15 at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST. The rest will follow during the weekend:

Saturday, 16 August



  • 12:30 BST: Aston Villa v Newcastle United

  • 12:30: Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham

  • 12:30: Nottingham Forest v Brentford

  • 12:30: Sunderland v West Ham United

  • 12:30: Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

  • 17:30: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City

Sunday, 17 August



  • 14:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace

  • 16:30 Manchester United v Arsenal

Monday, 18 August



  • 20:00 Leeds United v Everton

If you're curious, you can see the full schedule here. No matches will be played on December 24, and Premier League says that the schedule has been made to allow more rest time for players over the festive period, no two rounds taking place within 60 hours of each other.

All teams from Premier League 2025/26

Last year, Southampton, Leicester City, and Ipswich Town were relegated, with Leeds, Burnley, and Sunderland taking their places, and joining 17 others for the first division of English football next year:


  • Arsenal

  • Aston Villa

  • Bournemouth

  • Brentford

  • Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Burnley

  • Chelsea

  • Crystal Palace

  • Everton

  • Fulham

  • Leeds United

  • Liverpool

  • Manchester City

  • Manchester United

  • Newcastle United

  • Nottingham Forest

  • Sunderland

  • Tottenham Hotspur

  • West Ham United

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers

