When does Ligue 1 2025/26 starts? Dates, teams, promotions, and everything you need to know

We are only one week away for the start of the season in French's top football division. Paris Saint-Germain comes in on a roll after winning the treble, and despite the Club World Cup disappointment, it seems that they are the strongest team in Europe right now, with nobody able to stop them.

The Ligue 1 calendar has been confirmed, with the first matchday starting on Friday, August 15, with PSG playing on Sunday evening, visiting Nantes. Paris FC, a newly promoted team in Paris, neighbours of PSG, debuts that same day against Angers.

The season will end on May 16, 2025, but if things go down similarly than last year, PSG will be crowned much earlier. Last year, no team came even close, but Lens, Monaco, Marseille, and 2021's champion Lille have been their closest pursuers lately...

Ligue 1 matchday 1

Friday, 15 August



Rennes vs. Marseille: 20:45 CEST, 19:45 BST



Saturday, 16 August



Lens vs. Lyon: 17:00 CEST, 16:00 BST



Monaco vs. Le Havre: 19:00 CEST, 18:00 BST



Nice vs. Toulouse: 21:05 CEST, 20:05 BST



Sunday 17 August



Stade Brestois vs. LOSC: 15:00 CEST, 14:00 BST



Auxerre vs. Lorient: 17:15 CEST, 16:15 BST



Angers vs. Paris FC: 17:15 CEST, 16:15 BST



Mets vs. RC Strasbourg: 17:15 CEST, 16:15 BST



Nantes vs. PSG: 20:45 CEST, 19:45 BST



All teams from Ligue 1 2025/26

Last year, Lorient, Paris FC, and Metz earned their promotion to Ligue 1, while Montpellier, Saint-Étienne, and Reims were relegated. These are the 18 teams fighting in first division in France this year.