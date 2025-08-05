When does LaLiga 2025/26 start? Dates, teams, promotions, and everything you need to know

HQ

We are still in the middle of the summer, but it's nearly time for the new season of LaLiga to begin. The calendar for the 2025/26 first division football in Spain has been confirmed, including key dates that you will want to mark in your calendar, like the next Clásicos.

LaLiga officially starts on the weekend of August 17, 2025, and ends on the weekend of May 24, 2026. Specifically, the first games will be played on Friday, August 15, so we can start counting the days before a new season begins, even if the summer transfer market will still be open until September 1.



Girona vs. Rayo Vallecano: Friday, August 15, 19:00 CEST



Villareal vs. Real Oviedo: Friday, August 15, 21:30 CEST



Alavés vs. Levante: Saturday, August 16, 17:00 CEST



RCD Mallorca vs. Barcelona: Saturday, August 16, 19:30 CEST



Valencia vs. Real Sociedad: Saturday, August 16, 21:00 CEST



Celta de Vigo vs. Getafe: Sunday, August 17, 17:00 CEST



Athletic vs. Sevilla: Sunday, August 17, 19:30 CEST



RCD Espanyol vs. Atlético de Madrid: Sunday, August 17, 21:00 CEST



Elche vs. Betis: Monday, August 18, 21:00< CEST/li>

<li>Real Madrid vs. Osasuna: Tuesday, August 19, 21:00 CEST



(Times marked in local time in Spain, one hour earlier in the UK).

The first Clásico between Real Madrid and Barcelona will take place in Madrid the weekend of October 26, and the second, in Barcelona, will be on May 10. The first Derby between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid will be on September 28 at the Metropolitan stadium, and the second on March 22 at the Bernabéu.

In Seville, Sevilla will receive Betis on November 30, while Betis will host the derby against Sevilla on March 1.

All teams from LaLiga 2025/26

This year, FC Barcelona will defend the title won last year, the first in the Hansi Flick era.

Last year, Leganés, Real Valladolid, and Las Palmas were relegated to second division. Their places have been filled by Real Oviedo, Elche, and Levante, joining the 20 first division teams this year: