When does La Vuelta a España begins and how to watch it live?

La Vuelta a España kicks off in less than a week: on Saturday, August 23, the first stage will begin in Turin, as part of a four-day route in Italy (in total, La Vuelta 2025 will span four countries: Spain, Italy, France and Andorra). It will then continue across the north of the country, ending as usual in Madrid on September 14. There will be 21 stages, two rest days (after day 9 and 15).

It will be the 90th edition of the Grand Tour, and without Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar, nor Roglic nor Evenepoel, Jonas Vingegaard from Visma Lease a Bike stands as the big favourite this year, after being second in 2023. Local favourite Enric Mas will also miss this year, but Spanish viewers will surely stand for Mikel Landa, returning after his serious crash at Giro d'Italia.

To celebrate its 90th anniversary, La Vuelta wants to bring back some of the most memorable climbs that were "on the edge of being forgotten". Cycling fans will delight watching stages in La Bola del Mundo, a summit in the mountains near Madrid, very well known by its television aerials, that featured for the last time in La Vuelta in 2012.

How to watch La Vuelta a España Live

In Spain, viewers will be able to follow every afternoon action in free, public channels from TVE (La 1 and a deeper coverage in Teledeporte). It will also be available on Eurosport. HBO Max subscribers will also be able to watch it with the sports package.

In the UK, sadly, La Vuelta is only behind paywall, on TNT Sports via Discovery+, with the price of £30.99 per month. The same thing will happen with Tour de France next year, which concerns cycling fans and some politicians, as they predict that will have a negative effect on cycling's popularity.

In most European countries, La Vuelta a España will be available through your local Eurosport. Here's a list of alternative La Vuelta 2025 broadcasters.