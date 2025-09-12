When does Jakob Ingebrigtsen run at the World Athletics Championships: Men's 1500m and 5000m schedule

HQ

Jakob Ingebrigtsen will be one of the biggest stars at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, in his first competition since last March, at the European and World Indoors Championships in Apeldoorn and Nanjing. Injuries in his Achilles tendon kept them away for all summer, enduring a "miserable" season, but he feels he is ready to compete in two events: 1500m and 5000m as part of the Norwegian team: "If I'm on the start line, I know that I'm a gold candidate", he said to Athletics Weekly.

The Norwegian will defend his 5000m world champion titles (2022, 2023), category where he also won gold in Paris 2024. However, he has never won an Outdoor World Championship title in 1500m, despite the Olympic Gold medal in Tokyo 2021 (he won gold in 1500m and 3000m at the indoor World and European championships last March).

The Championships take place between September 13 and 21, and Jakob Ingebrigtsen may appear the whole week. This is the schedule for the men's 1500m and 5000m:

Men's 1500m schedule:



Heats: Sunday, September 14: 2:00 AM CET, 1:00 AM BST



Semi-finals: Monday, September 15: 14:30 CET, 13:30 BST



Final: Wednesday, September 17: 15:20 CET, 14:20 BST



Men's 5000m schedule:



Heats: Friday, September 19: 13:00 CET, 12:00 BST



Final: Sunday, September 21: 12:47 CET, 11:47 AM BST



How to watch World Athletics Championships 2025

Fans in Europe subscribed to HBO Max can easily access all live coverage of athletics events with the sports package on HBO Max (5 euros per month) which gives access to EuroSports. In the UK, you can find TNT Sports.

Most public broadcasters across Europe will also show selected events. For example, RTVE.es and Teledeporte in Spain. You can find a complete guide for every country here.

Will you be watching Jakob Ingebrigsten's attempts at the World Athletics Championships 2025?