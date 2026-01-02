When does Europa League return in 2026 and dates for the play-offs, draws and final

HQ

After a short winter break and a series of windows used for domestic competitions, UEFA Champions League and Europa League return this month. There are still two league phase games to be played at the end of January 2026, followed by the new knockout phase play-offs.

They will be followed by the usual round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals, before the final of the Europa League in Istanbul on May 20.

These are the 2026 UEFA Europa League dates you need to know:



Matchday 7 of the league phase: January 22



Matchday 8 of the league phase: January 29



Knockout phase play-offs: 19 & 26 February 2026



Round of 16: 12 & 19 March 2026



Quarter-finals: 9 & 16 April 2026



Semi-finals: 30 April & 7 May 2026



Final: 20 May 2026 (Istanbul)



When will the Europa League draws will be made?

In between, two more draws will be made: the knockout phase play-offs will be made right after the league phase ends, on January 30; and the draw for the round of 16 onwards will be made on February 27.

