When does Bundesliga 2025/26 start? Dates, promotions, and everything you need to know

The 2025/26 Bundesliga season is close. A little over a month after Club World Cup, regular season is nearly here: the calendar of the German top flight reveals that the season will kick off on August 22, and will run until May 16, 2026.

Bayern Munich, the winner of every season since 2013 except for 2024, when Bayer Leverkusen took the crown, will defend their title and try to win the first points against RB Leipzig, in the opening match of the season. The times for the first matchday, out of 34, are:

Friday, August 22



Bayern vs. RB Leipzig: 20:30 CEST, 19:30 BST



Saturday, August 23



Leverkusen vs. Hoffenheim: 15:30 CEST, 14:30 BST



Union Berlin vs. Stuttgart: 15:30 CEST, 14:30 BST



Freiburg vs. Augsburg: 15:30 CEST, 14:30 BST



Heidenheim vs. Wolfsburg: 15:30 CEST, 14:30 BST



Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen: 15:30 CEST, 14:30 BST



St. Pauli vs. Borussia Dortmund: 18:30 CEST, 17:30 BST



Sunday, August 24



Mainz 05 vs. Köln: 15:30 CEST, 14:30 BST



Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Hamburg: 17:30 CEST, 16:30 BST



All teams from Bundesliga 2025/26

This season, FC Köln and Hamburger SV return to top flight, while Holstein Kiel and VfL Bochum were relegated to Bundesliga 2. These are the 18 teams this year in first division: