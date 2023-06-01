Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

When do the "not-E3" shows start?

Are you ready for the Summer of Gaming?

HQ

As you probably remember, there is no E3 this year after the event was cancelled back in March. But even without the actual E3, most major video game companies who used to be partners to the expo are still running their press conferences and showcases, which have been collectively dubbed the not-E3.

So when does this start? Today actually with the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase that begins at 18:00 BST, and this is followed by almost 20 events, with the last one taking place on June 16. Keeping track of all of these and knowing when they begin in your timezone can be a hassle, but fortunately Cheesemeister on Twitter has stepped up and created a handy schedule.

Check it out below as there are many interesting events that you might be unaware of besides the biggest ones (Summer Games Fest on June 8 and Xbox Games Showcase on June 11) - and every single one of them will have at least some surprise announcement. And we will of course cover everything.

