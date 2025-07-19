When do Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner play their next tournament?

HQ

It's been a week since Wimbledon ended, with Jannik Sinner taking the title away from Carlos Alcaraz and incresing the gap between the two top players in the ATP ranking. However, we have already seen that Alcaraz has the chance to reduce the distance with Sinner significatively, as the Italian will defend 3,200 points in the hard court season this August and September... while Alcaraz only defends 60 points.

Those three tournaments are:



Masters 1,000 Canadian Open: from July 26 to August 7



Masters 1,000 Cincinnati Open: from August 5-18



US Open (2,000 points): from August 24 to September 7



Thus, we will have to wait still one week fo both of them to take part in a tennis tournament. Both are expected to appear, unless setbacks, and will be the top seeded players, meaning that they could only face in a potential final.

Last year, the Masters in Toronto was won by the Australian Alexei Popyrin, current World No. 24, in what was the biggest triump of his career. Sinner was defeated in quarter-finals by eventual finalist Andrey Rublev. Alcaraz withdrew from the tournament, citing fatigue, after playing the Olympic Games final with Djokovic, who also stepped back from the tournament.

Toronto saw Sinner lifting his first Masters 1,000 in 2023. Will he take it again this year?