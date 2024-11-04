When could Valencia-Real Madrid postponed Liga match take place?

HQ

Last week an unprecedented natural disaster hit Valencia, a cold front that caused floods and left over 200 casualties. The Spanish sports world was shocked, but not halted: most matches happened, except the ones that were going to take place in Valencia.

The decision to not cancel every match was widely criticized by football fans as well as players and managers: there was no mood to celebrate sports. LaLiga president Javier Tebas, however, thinks the best possible message was to keep working hard like every other worker in other sector.

This meant that only two games were cancelled for the first division: Valencia-Real Madrid and Levante-Rayo Vallecano. New dates have not been announced yet.

The postponed game between Valencia and Real Madrid may not take place until May 2025

Of those games, the Valencia-Real Madrid will be harder to find a date. The calendar is busy, specially for Real Madrid due to its commitments on Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup in early January.

The truth is it is almost impossible to secure an earlier date than May 20-22 (just before Liga's final weekend) because theoretically both teams could move forward in Copa del Rey and, in the Real Madrid's case, Champions League, filling almost every weekday.

An earlier window of opportunity could be in mid February if Real Madrid finishes the first phase of the Champions League among the first eight. That way, they wouldn't have to play the playoffs introduced in this new format of the competition (round of 32) for teams that finish 9-24 in the previous phase.

However, currently at 12th position, its final Champions League position may not be known until January, and LaLiga asked for both clubs to set a date before November 5.

As explained in AS, another possible date would be January 2, but that would leave Madrid little time to prepare for the SuperCup in Saudi Arabia from 6-12 January, with a Copa del Rey match 4-5 January in between, in a season when football players are protesting against the over saturation of matches, making injuries more common.