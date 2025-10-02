When are the next Champions League games played and highlights: Atleti vs. Arsenal, Real Madrid vs. Juventus...
The only Champions League games in October will be played between October 21-22.
October came and we are already beyond the first quarter of the league phase of the Champions League. It will last until January 2026, but we've still had plenty of exciting matches. The Champions League table will probably see a lot of changes in the coming weeks, although, with the international break in the middle, only one matchday will be played this month.
Given the unpredictability of the league phase, each matchday usually has a high-profile duel between some European giants. Next matchday will see a duel between two of the largest European clubs still without an European Cup, Arsenal and Atlético de Madrid, as well as a repeat from one recent Champions League final, Real Madrid vs. Juventus.
Plus, Liverpool and FC Barcelona will try to shake their disappointments from this week against Frankfurt and Olympiacos, and another high-profile duel between Chelsea and Ajax could modify the top of the table...
Champions League matchday 3
Tuesday, October 21:
- Barcelona vs. Olympiacos: 18:45 CET
- Kairat vs. Pafos: 18:45 CET
- Newcastle vs. Benfica: 21:00 CET
- PSV vs. Napoli: 21:00 CET
- Leverkusen vs. PSG: 21:00 CET
- Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Inter: 21:00 CET
- Copenhagen vs. Dortmund: 21:00 CET
- Villarreal vs. Manchester City: 21:00 CET
- Arsenal vs. Atlético de Madrid: 21:00 CET
Wednesday, October 22:
- Athletic Club vs. Qarabag: 18:45 CET
- Galatasaray vs. Bodo/Glimt: 18:45 CET
- Chelsea vs. Ajax: 21:00 CET
- Real Madrid vs. Juventus: 21:00 CET
- Sporting vs. Marseille: 21:00 CET
- Monaco vs. Tottenham: 21:00 CET
- Atalanta vs. Slavia Praha: 21:00 CET
- Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool: 21:00 CET
- Bayern vs. Club Brugge: 21:00 CET