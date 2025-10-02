When are the next Champions League games played and highlights: Atleti vs. Arsenal, Real Madrid vs. Juventus...

HQ

October came and we are already beyond the first quarter of the league phase of the Champions League. It will last until January 2026, but we've still had plenty of exciting matches. The Champions League table will probably see a lot of changes in the coming weeks, although, with the international break in the middle, only one matchday will be played this month.

Given the unpredictability of the league phase, each matchday usually has a high-profile duel between some European giants. Next matchday will see a duel between two of the largest European clubs still without an European Cup, Arsenal and Atlético de Madrid, as well as a repeat from one recent Champions League final, Real Madrid vs. Juventus.

Plus, Liverpool and FC Barcelona will try to shake their disappointments from this week against Frankfurt and Olympiacos, and another high-profile duel between Chelsea and Ajax could modify the top of the table...

Champions League matchday 3

Tuesday, October 21:



Barcelona vs. Olympiacos: 18:45 CET



Kairat vs. Pafos: 18:45 CET



Newcastle vs. Benfica: 21:00 CET



PSV vs. Napoli: 21:00 CET



Leverkusen vs. PSG: 21:00 CET



Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Inter: 21:00 CET



Copenhagen vs. Dortmund: 21:00 CET



Villarreal vs. Manchester City: 21:00 CET



Arsenal vs. Atlético de Madrid: 21:00 CET



Wednesday, October 22:



Athletic Club vs. Qarabag: 18:45 CET



Galatasaray vs. Bodo/Glimt: 18:45 CET



Chelsea vs. Ajax: 21:00 CET



Real Madrid vs. Juventus: 21:00 CET



Sporting vs. Marseille: 21:00 CET



Monaco vs. Tottenham: 21:00 CET



Atalanta vs. Slavia Praha: 21:00 CET



Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool: 21:00 CET



Bayern vs. Club Brugge: 21:00 CET

