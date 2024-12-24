When and where can you stream The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim this Christmas?

HQ

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be available for digital streaming just two weeks after its theatrical debut. The animated feature, which premiered on December 13 to a modest $4.5 million opening, will hit platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at home on December 27. Although it's moving quickly to home viewing, it will continue screening in select theaters for now, though its competition this holiday season from heavy-hitters like Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Wicked will likely make it harder for the film to hold onto screens.

The film, which is set 183 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, delves into the story of Helm Hammerhand and his resistance against a ruthless enemy. With a production budget of $30 million, War of the Rohirrim didn't perform as expected in its second weekend, taking in just $1.25 million, a 72% drop. Despite its underwhelming box office performance, the movie remains an important part of Warner Bros.' efforts to keep the Lord of the Rings legacy alive.

In addition to the film, digital viewers will also have access to special content, including behind-the-scenes features and a deeper dive into the world of Middle-earth through anime. As The War of the Rohirrim makes its digital debut, fans will be curious to see if it can capture the attention of a wider audience at home. Will you be watching this new chapter in the Lord of the Rings saga this Christmas?