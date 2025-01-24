When and how to watch Australian Open finals, men's and women's, singles and doubles

HQ

Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season comes to an end this weekend, with all finalists for men's and women's singles confirmed. The final one to book his ticket to the final was the title holder, Jannik Sinner, who defeated American Ben Shelton, 22-years-old, who reached his second ever semifinals.

Things got complicated at the beginning, with the young Florida man taking the Italian to a tiebreak, but in the two following sets Sinner dominated: 7-6(2) 6-2 6-2. The World No. 1 reaches the final for the second time, and will face Alexander Zverev, who passed after his rival Novak Djokovic retired due to injury, putting a bitter end, perhaps forever, to his incredible 10-titles run in Melbourne.

In the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka reached her third AO final in a row by defeating her "soulmate" Paula Badosa, and will face surprise finalist Madison Keys, who defeated World No. 2 Iga Swiatek.

When are the Australian Open men's and women's singles finals?

As it's usual with the Australian competitions, fans will have to get early in the morning to watch them live.

Women's singles final between Sabalenka (World No. 1) and Keys (World No. 19) will take place on Saturday, Jan 25, at 9:30 AM CET, 8:30 in the UK.

Men's singles final between Sinner (World No. 1) and Zverev (World No. 2) will take place on Sunday, Jan 26, at 9:30 AM CET, 8:30 in the UK.

In Europe, the final will be seen in EuroSport. However, the matches are also streamed live in the Youtube channel Australian Open TV for free... if you don't mind watching virtual avatars.

The doubles men's final will take place on Saturday Jan 25 at 10:40 CET and women's double's final will take place on Sunday Jan 26, still unknown time. The Mixed Doubles final took place on Friday, with Olivia Gadecki and John Peers winning Kimberly Birrell and John-Patrick Smith, all of them Australians.