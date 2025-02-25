Wheel World will now be launching in summer 2025

HQ

In the latter half of 2024, we were introduced to a Wheel World, or rather reintroduced to it, as the game was formerly known as Ghost Bike before getting a name adjustment. During that reveal, it was also affirmed that developer Messhof's game would be launching sometime in early 2025, however that will no longer be the case.

As part of the Annapurna Interactive Showcase, it was confirmed that Wheel World will now be coming sometime in the summer. The exact date remains unclear, but what we do know is that when it arrives it will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and that if you're excited about the game, you can head to Steam today to experience a demo of it as part of the ongoing Steam Next Fest.

Check out the last trailer for Wheel World below.