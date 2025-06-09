Wheel World will launch on PC and consoles in July

HQ

This year has already been an absolutely evident example as to why Game Pass is the best deal in gaming. If you enjoy playing the latest projects, it will continue to fill that role for the foreseeable future too, as the second half of 2025 is looking pretty stacked for the service. This is especially so because of the latest news from developer Messhof.

The Nidhogg maker appeared during the recent PC Gaming Show to affirm the official release date for Wheel World, the upcoming spiritual cycling adventure that is also described as "an easy-going, open world biking adventure".

The project is set to arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S as soon as July 23, and it will be a part of the Game Pass library at launch as well. This is confirmed in the latest trailer for the game, which you can see below.

For more about Wheel World, you can see its official synopsis here: "You are Kat, a young cyclist with one mission: save Wheel World from total collapse. Explore a stunning open world filled with impressive vistas, hidden secrets, and races that will test your skills. Customize your bike with an endless array of parts, from sleek speedsters to off-road beasts—there's no limit to how you can ride."