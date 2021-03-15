Whatshed looking to recruit Minecraft pros for in-game landscaping advice

You're watching Advertisements

The UK gardening site WhatShed has recently put out a job posting looking to recruit Minecraft professionals to fill the roles of a "virtual landscape gardener." The listing is looking for individuals who have "a working knowledge of Minecraft" and ideally "previous experience in landscape gardening."

The job description reads, "There is no denying the popularity of Minecraft, in 2020 there were 126 million players across Xbox, Playstation & Nintendo Switch*!

Anyway, we thought we'd take our gardening passions into the virtual world, so Whatshed is seeking to recruit a collective of virtual landscape gardeners to provide professional advice to players looking to improve their in-game outdoor space."

The description also says that the pays upwards of £50 an hour, although the rates are flexible and the job itself is remote, meaning you can work from the comfort of your own home.

As Minecraft players have been known to create some truly remarkable buildings and scenes in the game, it's not all that surprising that their creative flair is being sought after. If you think you can fill the position to "get paid to play Minecraft," be sure to head to the posting linked above to apply.

Thanks, PCGamesN.