WhatsApp says Russia tried to block service to promote state-backed app

Russia attempted to "fully block" WhatsApp, Meta Platforms' messaging service, according to the company (via Reuters), in a bid to encourage users to switch to a state-backed app. This comes as Moscow promotes home-grown platforms and seeks tighter control over its internet space.

The action follows previous restrictions on WhatsApp and Telegram, which Russian authorities said failed to cooperate on law enforcement requests. WhatsApp, used by around 100 million people in Russia, said the block is part of efforts to drive users to a "state-owned surveillance app" called MAX.

Meta stated it is working to keep the service accessible despite the restrictions. "We continue to do everything we can to keep users connected."