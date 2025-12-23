WhatsApp protests Russian restrictions after users report slowdowns right before Christmas

HQ

WhatsApp has complained about restrictions on its service in Russia after thousands of users reported outages and slower connections, accusing authorities of trying to curb private communications ahead of the holiday season.

The statement came after Russia's communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, repeated warnings that WhatsApp could be fully blocked if it does not comply with Russian law. The regulator said the app is being used for terrorism, fraud and other crimes, and confirmed it is gradually restricting access.

WhatsApp said the measures threaten the right to private, end-to-end encrypted communication for more than 100 million Russians. The company warned that forcing users onto government-backed platforms would reduce online safety.

Russia has already restricted or blocked several foreign-owned platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, and is promoting a state-backed messaging app, MAX. Critics say the app could allow user monitoring, a claim authorities deny.

Roskomnadzor:

"WhatsApp continues to violate Russian law. The messenger is used to organise and carry out terrorist acts on the territory of the country, to recruit their perpetrators and to commit fraud and other crimes against our citizens."

WhatsApp:

"In restricting access to WhatsApp, the Russian government aims to take away the right to private, end-to-end encrypted communication from over 100 million people, right before the holiday season in Russia. WhatsApp is deeply embedded in the fabric of every community in the country, from parent and workplace groups to friends, neighborhood, and extended family chats across Russian regions. We're committed to fighting for our users because forcing people onto less secure and government-mandated apps can only lead to less safety for Russian people."