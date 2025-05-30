What's the new technical directive implemented in F1 Spanish GP regarding car's front wing

HQ

The F1 Spanish GP this weekend will be the first one to implement a new Technical Directive regarding the car's front wings: tests will be toughened as teams have complained that some cars had an unfair advantage by having more flexible wings, to reduce drag at high speed, changing the aerodynamic balance of the car from low-speed to high-speed situations.

In the 2024 season, they installed cameras on the front wings of all cars and found out that more strict load-deflection tests for the front wing, the upper rear wing and the beam rear wing were necessary. FIA decided to wait until the Spanish GP (ninth Grand Prix of the season) to give more time for teams to comply. "Deferred introduction was more sensible", FIA said.

On F1.com, FIA Single Seater Nikolas Tombazis, explained why they introduced this change: "When championship battles become intense, teams tend to focus on each other's cars a lot, and naturally they raise concerns and over the latter half of the season we came to the conclusion that we needed to toughen a bit more the tests for 2025".