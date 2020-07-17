What's on this weekend in esports

You're watching Advertisements

Forgot to schedule any plans for the weekend? Well, luckily we've got your schedule covered. This weekend looks to be another stacked one when it comes to esports and should be especially tantalizing for fans of Call of Duty, Valorant, and League of Legends.

The Call of Duty League London Home Series is set to commence later today with several exciting matches and will run until Sunday when a winner will be crowned. Our eyes will be on the London Royal Ravens vs Seattle Surge match as it will be interesting to see whether the team can pull out a win of its home territory just like the New York Subliners managed last week.

Moving over to League of Legends now, and there will be several matches held throughout the weekend in the LCK Summer Split, the LEC Summer split, and the LCS Summer split. With first place in the LEC Summer split being shared currently we are planning to watch both MAD Lions match against Excel Esports and Rogue's match against Schalke. Will one time rise up and take leadership? Only time will tell.

Valorant fans have been spoiled with tense action within the Ignition Series and the latest event, the WePlay! Valorant Invitational is set to conclude this weekend. Who will win? We're not quite sure, but G2 Esports and Ninjas in Pajamas currently lead the way with two victories each and we can't wait to see just who manages to snag that $50,000 prize pool.

Be sure to check back each Friday for more breakdowns of what esport matches to watch over the weekend.