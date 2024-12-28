What's next for Gi-hun in Squid Game season 3?

HQ

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Squid Game season 2.

In a recent interview with Variety, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk opened up about the future of the series, particularly what's next for Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after the devastating events of season 2. Following the brutal death of his best friend Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan), Hwang teased that season 3 will find Gi-hun in a dark place, grappling with the guilt and failure that has marked his journey. As he faces a critical crossroads, fans will be left wondering whether Gi-hun will persist with his mission or abandon it entirely.

While Hwang kept many details under wraps, he revealed that Squid Game season 3 is expected to release in the summer or fall of 2025. The emotional stakes will be higher than ever, as Gi-hun's path becomes increasingly uncertain. A mysterious mid-credits scene from season 2 has only added to the speculation about what lies ahead. With Gi-hun's fate hanging in the balance, will he overcome his losses or be consumed by the game?

Are you ready to see how Gi-hun's story unfolds in Squid Game season 3?