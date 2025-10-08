What's next for FC Barcelona after thrashing Bayern Munich 7-1 in Women's Champions League

HQ

FC Barcelona has shaken off their frustrations from the defeat in the Women's Champions League last season to Arsenal by thrashing Bayern Munich, 7-1. Only after three minutes, Barça was already winning with a goal by Alexia Putellas. Ewa Pajor scored a brace, and substitute Claudia Pina scored two more in the last three minutes; Brugst and Salma Paralluelo also found the net against the Bavarian team.

In Frauen-Bundesliga, Bayern is tied with Wolfsburg, but few teams can match Barcelona in Champions League. They've thrashed what was (in theory) the hardest of the rivals of their league season. This year, Women's Champions League also adopts the format of the league phase, and the best four teams of the league will go to quarter-finals.

These are the upcoming league phase games for Barcelona in Champions League.



October 15: Roma vs Barcelona



November 12: Barcelona vs OH Leuven



November 20: Chelsea vs Barcelona



December 10: Barcelona vs Benfica



December 17: Paris FC vs Barcelona

