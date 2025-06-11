What's next for Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner: next tournaments before Wimbledon

HQ

The Roland Garros final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner surely left many tennis fans wanting to see more... or even create new fans entirely. The good news is that we won't have to wait much longer to see both players clashing again, as the next Grand Slam, Wimbledon, is right around the corner: it starts on Monday, June 30, and the final is on Sunday, July 13 (same day as the FIFA Club World Cup final).

The grass season starts now, but neither of them will clash again before then. Alcaraz has chosen to return to Queen's Club Championships, an ATP 500 tournament in London. Alcaraz won the 2023 edition, but was eliminated in second round by Jack Draper last year, with American player Tommy Paul eventually winning it. This year, it will take place from 16 to 22 June.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner will defend the 500 ATP points in another tournament: Halle Open in Germany, on the same dates, from 16 to 22 June.

Then, to Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz has won the title twice (in 2023 and 2024, both times eliminating Novak Djokovic in the final. Will he defend those 2,000 points? Sinner, who only reached quarter-finals last year, will likely improve his distance over Alcaraz in the ATP ranking.