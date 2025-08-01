What's new in EA Sports FC 26's Career Mode?

HQ

Last year's Career Mode in EA Sports FC 25 saw marked improvements, not only by adding new features, but also by letting you disable older ones such as training and match fitness. This was a welcome change as, in our opinion at least, Career Mode should be fun, fast, and accessible, and not necessarily strife to emulate Football Manager.

That being said, new features are of course welcome, and in this year's EA Sports FC 26, EA has enhanced the manager experience in four key areas, which we learned more about during an online presentation.

Last year a new feature called Live Start Points where added, letting you begin your career at specific points in time, based on real life tables from Europe's top leagues. This year the feature has been expanded with Manager Live, which serves as a challenge based hub for Career Mode. These challenges task you with specific short or long term goals that much be accomplished, often with certain limitations such as having transfers disabled or not being able to simulate games.

The feature is essentially a Live Service element, as Game Design Director Pete O'Donnell explains that new challenges will be added during the course of the season, letting you relieve or even change history. As an example, O'Donnell mentions Ajax's disastrous end to last year's season where they were leading the Eredivisie with nine points with five games remaining only to throw it all away in the most dramatic of fashions, conceding a 99th minute equaliser against 10-men Groningen on the penultimate matchday. A similar scenario in EA Sports FC 26 could see you trying either to hold onto the lead as Ajax or emulate the seemingly impossible comeback as PSV.

"We're aiming to deliver 150 challenges across the year," says O'Donnell. Unfortunately, it seems that not all the challenges will be available at all times, as the footage showed one of the challenges listed as "expiring in 3h." There is also a social element to Manager Live, as you can share challenges with your friends. Should you be able to complete them, you'll earn rewards. These include 35 retro kits as well as so-called Icon's and Heroes, retired players such as Thierry Henry or Andrea Pirlo that can then be added to your team in Career. About 200 of these will be available across the season.

While Manager Live is undoubtedly a good option for those that lack the patience or time for a longer career, the new Manager Market is aimed at creating more variety and excitement in the later part of a multi-season career.

In earlier games it was quite glaring to battle Chelsea in, say, 2030 with Antonio Conte on the sideliner and the club adamantly sticking to their back-five like it was still 2017. Things change in football - often very quickly - and to reflect that, managers (other than yourself) can now move clubs, be fired, or even retire. Additionally, each manager will have his or her overall tactical vision, so things will certainly be more dynamic, as managers move about, changing the tactics, playstyles, and transfer strategies of clubs.

This also means that you will be able to monitor other managers trough the Jobs Overview tab, letting you not only see the current managers in a given league and their preferred playstyle, but also their job security and the likelihood of the club hiring you, if you were to apply. Fancy you can do a better job than Ruben Amorin at Old Trafford? Then you can place Manchester United on your watchlist. Alternatively, you can browse the suggestions tab for more realistic (or less demanding) opportunities.

Another addition that is aimed at making careers less predictable are Unexpected Events. These can be events such as injuries, players feeling unsettled, or even your club being bought by new owners. Of course, many of these events have already been present in previous games, so we'll have to wait and see, whether they manage to shake things up.

We do wish though that EA would have bought back the fun dilemmas that would pop up all the way back in FIFA 06, such as the player's complaining that the dressing room smelled like old socks, and you having to deal with it. Those really were the days.

Speaking of other games, I did write that EA Sports FC shouldn't try to emulate Football Manager, but in one regard they have done so this year.

Thanks to Deeper Stats, you can now select up to five leagues other than your own that will be simulated to the same depth as your current league. In practice, this means that for these leagues, you will not only be able to view the league table, but also individual players stats and score lines. This should also further enhance scouting, letting you look at the top performers for each team.

Finally, Player Career has received a new upgrade system, were you develop your player and earn experience according to one of 13 player archetypes, the idea being that this should give you flexibility to grow in your preferred direction while still staying true to your position and overall style of play. "The archetype selection defines your position within a range, and you can't change archetype within a player career save," explains O'Donnell.

There you have it: all of the major changes coming to this year's Career Mode. Combined with the further improved "authentic" gameplay, and options for toggling features such as training and hidden attributes on and off introduced in last year's career mode, it does look like solo players have a lot look forward to in EA Sports FC 26 when it releases on September 26.