What's left at stake on the final LaLiga matchday?

After a hotly contested penultimate round of La Liga, we arrive at the 38th matchday with different fronts open which will be resolved to the joy and sadness of the fans of their teams. La Liga has already made official the timetable for this final matchday, in which the teams involved will play in the same time slot between Friday May 23 and Sunday May 25.

The most important fixtures are the ones that will secure participation in next season's Spanish top flight, with Leganés and Espanyol in contention. Alavés, Girona and Sevilla have saved themselves by just one point, after dangling on a thread all season. Leganés must win to be in contention for next season's place, but Espanyol are depending on themselves to be saved, although in the event of a points tie, the Madrid team wins the direct duel by virtue of their victory over the Catalan side. The two matches, Leganés-Valladolid and Espanyol-Las Palmas (curiously, two rivals that have already confirmed their relegation) will be played on Saturday 24 May at 18:30 CEST.

The competition for the European places is also very tight for three teams at the top of the table. With all five Champions League places secured for next season, with Villarreal locking up 5th place and Betis in 6th place, there is one Europa League and one Conference League place left. These will be shared between Celta with 52 points and Rayo Vallecano and Osasuna with 51. To secure their qualification, they must win their match, whoever drops points may fall out of Europe. The three matches, Alavés-Osasuna, Getafe-Celta and Rayo Vallecano-Mallorca, will be played on Saturday 24 May at 21:00 CEST.

The most decided contest is for the Pichichi trophy, top goalscorer of the league, which is headed by Kylian Mbappé. In his first season with Real Madrid, the Frenchman has scored 29 goals, beating Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 25 goals. Third in the race is Osasuna's Ante Budimir with 21 goals. Mbappé will look elsewhere (particularly, Mo Salah and Liverpool) to know if he can win the Golden Boot, but in order for that to happen, he needs to score at least one goal.

We leave you the schedule of the last Liga matchday below (local times in Spain, one hour less in BST).

Friday 23 May:



Betis-Valencia at 21:00



Saturday 24 May:



Real Madrid-Real Sociedad at 16:15



Leganes-Valladolid at 18:30



Espanyol-Las Palmas at 18:30



Alavés-Osasuna at 21:00



Getafe-Celta at 21:00



Rayo Vallecano-Mallorca at 21:00



Sunday 25 May:



Girona-Atlético de Madrid at 14:00



Villarreal-Sevilla at 16:15



Athletic Club-Barcelona at 21:00

