Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
Follow us
We get some pretty cool things sent to the Gamereactor office, and while we don't get to show you a lot of it, we've decided to change that for a special video.
Dori recently received a mystery bag, contents unknown, and while that might sound pretty sinister initially (we thought the same), Dori assured us that it's not. To settle our nerves, the GRTV team did a little unbagging video, to see what this "mystery bag" contains. So, if you're interested in seeing what's in Dori's bag, be sure to check out the video below.
Loading next content