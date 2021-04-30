Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
What's in Dori's bag?

We do a special unbagging of some of the goodies that get sent to the Gamereactor office.

We get some pretty cool things sent to the Gamereactor office, and while we don't get to show you a lot of it, we've decided to change that for a special video.

Dori recently received a mystery bag, contents unknown, and while that might sound pretty sinister initially (we thought the same), Dori assured us that it's not. To settle our nerves, the GRTV team did a little unbagging video, to see what this "mystery bag" contains. So, if you're interested in seeing what's in Dori's bag, be sure to check out the video below.

