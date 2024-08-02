What's going on with the Paris Olympic boxing?

HQ

Yesterday, the sporting world effectively blew up as Imane Khelif, the boxer for Algeria, faced off against Italy's Angela Carini. The boxing match lasted 46 seconds, with Carini surrendering after claiming that she'd never been hit that hard before in her entire boxing career.

Of course, the internet did as the internet does and jumped on Khelif, claiming she was a trans woman who had unfairly entered the Olympics. However, some small amount of research will point out that the Algerian woman was born a woman, and simply has Swyer Syndrome, a condition that grants certain women and girls XY chromosomes at birth, rather than the usual XX.

Whether that grants Khelif an unfair advantage in her given sport is up to you to decide, but there are many who have jumped to conclusions without doing their own research on the matter. The debate around trans inclusion in sports is a hot one, and yet once again it's worth noting that Imane Khelif is not a trans woman.





She's not even managed to dominate boxing in the way some have tried to depict the narrative of this story. At the Tokyo Olympics, Khelif was eliminated in the quarter finals, and has suffered nine losses out of 45 bouts in her 12-year career. It seems a lot of the outrage once more comes from the crowd that cries for equality in women's sports while also never watching it.

