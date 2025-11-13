What's going on with Japan and bears? From drones that bark like dogs to grannies fighting bears

HQ

Japan is taking its bear problem to new heights, literally. In Gifu Prefecture, authorities will soon fly drones that bark like dogs and set off small fireworks to keep bears out of residential areas. The program will cover towns like Takayama, Shirakawa Village, and nearby mountain settlements, home to the UNESCO World Heritage site Shirakawa-go.

The initiative responds to a sharp rise in bear encounters. From April to October 2025, officials reported 836 sightings and four injuries, surpassing last year's totals. One incident involved a Spanish tourist scratched by a small bear near the famous thatched-roof houses. Authorities quickly set traps, but the encounter highlighted the growing need for new safety measures.

How the drones work

The drones, equipped with loudspeakers, will simulate aggressive dogs, while occasional fireworks aim to scare bears back toward the mountains. Officials are coordinating with local hunters to map routes and schedules, creating a "sound barrier" around populated areas.

Experts say climate change, shrinking food sources, and rural depopulation are pushing bears closer to humans. In some towns, Japanese black bears have been spotted rummaging through garbage or crossing residential streets.

Japan's high-tech wildlife solutions

Japan has a history of using creative tech to manage wildlife. In Hokkaido, "Monster Wolves", robotic wolf statues with glowing eyes and loud growls, have scared bears away from farmland. Now, drones offer greater mobility and faster response times, aiming to reduce encounters without harming the animals.

The AI video frenzy

Adding to public concern is a surge of AI-generated videos on social media showing bears attacking people or being fed by humans. Many clips are convincingly realistic, featuring fake news segments, schoolgirls fending off bears, or grannies offering fruit. Experts warn that these videos could mislead the public, encouraging dangerous behavior or undermining official safety advice.

A TikTok search of 100 clips (via The Guardian) found roughly 60% were fake. Some included locations of real bear sightings, making it hard to distinguish fact from fiction. Some videos:

The real bear crisis

Japan's bear problem is real: a record 13 people have died this year, more than double the previous high, and over 100 have been injured. Between April and September, there were about 20,700 bear sightings nationwide, 7,000 more than in 2024. Authorities have taken unusual measures, including: 1) Deploying self-defense forces to assist hunters. 2) Suspending postal deliveries in high-risk areas.

With hibernation season approaching, bears are more desperate for food, and encounters are likely to increase. Drones may offer a futuristic, humane solution, helping residents, tourists, and even bears themselves avoid danger.

Barking, firework-setting UAVs may seem strange, but in Japan, innovation is becoming as essential as caution. As bears continue to venture into human settlements, combining technology and human ingenuity might be the safest, and most unusual, way forward.