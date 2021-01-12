What's coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Later this week, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will once again be returning, after an 18-month long hiatus. With Disney+'s Wanda Vision kicking-off the much anticipated Phase 4 of the MCU this Friday, we've taken some time to put together an article detailing all you need to about what's coming to the MCU over the duration of 2021.

WandaVision (January 15, Disney+)

The first of many-to-come Disney+ MCU TV shows, WandaVision is a strange sitcom-style show set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and framed around Scarlet Witch and The Vision, who are living idyllic peaceful lives in the suburbs. With episodes based around different eras of TV, the pair who are living a 'perfect life' will soon realise that not all is as it seems.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (March 19, Disney+)

With Chris Evans' Captain America now a retired old man in the modern day, the world needs a new hero to step up to the mantle as the leader of the Avengers. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier sees Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan back in their frenemies roles, facing a whole manner of new threats as they look to keep the legacy of Captain America alive.

Black Widow (May 7, Cinemas)

The first major Marvel motion picture since Spider-Man: Far From Home, Black Widow sees Scarlett Johansson suiting up for what could be the very last time. With a story set in the past, this flick looks toward the start of Widow's career as an international spy, back during the era when the U.S.S.R. just disbanded. With her own government hunting her down, Widow will turn to her mismatched family as they all band together in the hopes of survival.

Loki (May, Disney+)

Chaos. That is what we've all come to expect from Tom Hiddleston's Loki, and it looks like the Disney+ show framed around the Asgardian won't disappoint. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame when Loki steals the Tesseract from the past Avengers, Loki is captured and taken to the Time Variance Authority (TVA), an organisation specialising in chronological issues. With time on his side, the TVA will have their hands full with this god.

Shang-Chi: And the Legend of the Ten Rings (July 9, Cinemas)

One of the many entirely new heroes entering the fray over the course of Marvel's Phase 4, Shang-Chi: And the Legend of the Ten Rings sees the skilled martial artist face-off with the renowned Ten Rings organisation - the very group who abducted Tony Stark in the original Iron Man. With Simu Liu taking on the role of Shang-Chi, this movie features the most diverse cast of Asian stars to ever headline a Marvel movie.

What If...? (Summer, Disney+)

This one is a slightly unique take on what we've come to expect from MCU productions, as not only is this an animated show, but it also focuses on the many heroes in a different light to the way we recognise them. What If...? looks at various influential periods across the MCU timeline, and reimagines the occurring events differently to see how a slight change would have impacted our heroes in immeasurable ways.

Eternals (November 5, Cinemas)

We really are being spoiled with new characters this year, as the Eternals sees a whole range of new individuals joining the fray. Featuring a crazy stacked cast, including the likes of Angelina Jolie, Kit Harrington and Richard Madden, Eternals looks at a race of immortal beings who have been living on Earth for thousands of years, shaping its history from the shadows. Except now, they will have to go the extra mile, as the future of humanity is at stake.

Untitled third Spider-Man(December 17, Cinemas)

Marking the final theatrical release in the MCU for 2021, the yet to be fully titled Spider-Man 3 movie sees Tom Holland return as the witty web-slinger, in what is expected to be bringing the Spider-Verse to live action screens. With Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and a whole list of supporting cast members from the past two versions of Spider-Man also looking to show up in this film, expect some serious action as multiple iconic worlds collide.

Quick note: For the next and final two Marvel Cinematic projects in 2021, we don't currently have release dates or exact windows. Both shows however, are expected to launch sometime within the year.

Hawkeye (2021, Disney+)

As the era of the current Avengers comes to a close, another passing of the guard is set to be taking place. Hawkeye sees Clint Barton training his own daughter Kate to become the next iteration of Hawkeye. With Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld headlining the two roles, you can expect an action-packed emotional ride as the father-daughter combo becomes closer than ever.

Ms. Marvel (2021, Disney+)

You might be a little more familiar with the name Kamala Khan a.k.a. Ms. Marvel following the release of Square Enix's Avengers game. This Disney+ show however, whilst not being related to the videogame in any way, will see the same character entering the MCU for the first time. Focusing on the story of young Khan, Ms. Marvel will see the New Jersey born hero learning and adapting to her newfound powers.

There you have it. Every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and TV show slated for 2021. Whilst there is a lot to look forward to, a degree of caution should be noted, as in this turbulent time, delays are frequent and common. For the time being however, take solace in knowing WandaVision is only a few days away.