What would the ending of Red Dead Redemption have looked like if Bethesda made it?

One of the most popular YouTube profiles in the gaming world is Gu1maz. He regularly posts gaming parodies that usually reach an audience of millions. On Wednesday, he was busy posting his latest creation, namely what the ending of Red Dead Redemption would have looked like if it had been developed by companies other than Rockstar.

You can check out who gets a jab below (and it's often wonderfully accurate with details that you really have to be a gamer to understand), but we want to emphasize that this is about the ending of the game... so major spoilers ahead if you haven't finished it.

If you're interested in playing Red Dead Redemption, we remind you that a slightly refreshed version of John Marston's adventure is coming to PlayStation 5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X - you can read more about it here.