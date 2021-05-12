Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Resident Evil Village

What would Resident Evil Village look like for PS1?

YouTuber Hoolopee has just given the horror a glorious demake.

We often hear developers say that their games simply wouldn't be possible on previous console generations. This is very seldom true, as long as you are willing to do some major sacrifices.

While remakes are becoming more and more popular, there are also more and more people doing fan-demakes. Basically examples of what games could have looked like for older hardware. Now we get a prime example of this from the YouTube channel Hoolopee, who delivers a demake showing what Resident Evil Village could have looked like for the very first PlayStation...

Check it out in the link above and remember to tell us what you think about it in the comment section.

