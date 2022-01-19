What would it cost to buy Capcom, EA or Take-Two?

HQ

Surely no one has missed that Microsoft yesterday announced their intent to buy Activision Blizzard. but this giant doesn't come for free and Microsoft has to pony up $68.7 billion to get all the exclusive rights to series like Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, Diablo, Overwatch, Tony Hawk, Guitar Hero, Spyro, Starcraft and Warcraft.

While this undoubtedly is a huge affair that will strengthen Microsoft on both Xbox, PC and smartphones (as the Candy Crush maker King is a part of the deal), it might still be interesting to know what they could have got for the money if spent otherwise. The creator, producer and host of The Game Awards - Geoff Keighley - seems to think the same way and has now shared the current market values of some of the biggest publishers out there.



EA: $38 billion



Take-Two: $18 billion



Nexon: $15 billion



Bandai Namco: $15 billion



Embracer: $10.8 billion



Netmarble $7 billion



Ubisoft: $7 billion



Konami: $6 billion



Square Enix: $5.6 billion



Capcom: $4.9 billion



Sega: $3.6 billion



It should be noted that the Take-Two number doesn't include Zynga yet, which they recently bought, and thus should be closer to $30 billion. Also, you don't buy companies for market value, Activision Blizzard was worth $51 billion at the time Microsoft revealed their intent to acquire the company for the above mentioned $68.7 billion.