What would Banjo-Kazooie look like as a JRPG

It's an unfortunate truth that Banjo-Kazooie still haven't got either a sequel or a proper remake since Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts was released in 2008. But Rare are still selling merchandise from the franchise on the Rare Store, and since the duo was released as a playable character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate one and a half year ago, the series does not seem to be entirely forgotten.

And this is true for fans as well. There are often different fan projects launched for Banjo-Kazooie, but few are as good as the Super Banjo-Kazooie RPG, made by the YouTuber SovanJedi. It is basically an example of what the series would look like as a pixel-based JRPG, and we assume we're not the only ones who just wants to play this right away?

Check it out over here and crank up that volume.