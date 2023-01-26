What will win the developers' Game of the Year 2023 awards?

HQ

It's always fascinating to see how reviews from those of us working in this industry sometimes differ from those of you who just love playing games on your free time, as we might be looking for different things. Do you know what intrigues me even more? Hearing what the developers themselves admire and enjoy. That's why tonight's announcement is cool.

Because thousands on developers from around the world will gather at the Game Developers Conference in March, and they won't just share their experiences and learn from each other while getting new connections. They'll also have their very own Game of the Year awards. The initial votes are now in, so the final nominees have been announced. Here they are with the developers (look at CoD: MWII :P) and publishers in brackets:

Best Debut



Honorable Mentions: Chained Echoes (Matthias Linda/Deck13), Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster/Devolver Digital), Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios, Inc./Nuverse), The Case of the Golden Idol (Color Gray Games/Playstack), Trombone Champ (Holy Wow Studios LLC)

Best Audio



Honorable Mentions: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment), Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive), Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS/SEGA), Splatoon 3 (Nintendo), Tunic (TUNIC Team/Finji)

Best Design



Honorable Mentions: Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster/Devolver Digital), Dwarf Fortress (Bay 12 Games/Kitfox Games), God of War: Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment), Immortality (Sam Barlow/Half Mermaid), Vampire Survivors (poncle)

Best Narrative



Honorable Mentions: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment), Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller), Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment), Norco (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury), Roadwarden (Moral Anxiety Studio/Assemble Entertainment)

Best Technology



Honorable Mentions: Dwarf Fortress (Bay 12 Games/Kitfox Games), Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive/Focus Entertainment), Immortality (Sam Barlow/Half Mermaid), Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive), Teardown (Tuxedo Labs)

Best Visual Art



Honorable Mentions: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment), Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster/Devolver Digital), Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive), OlliOlli World (Roll7/Private Division), Tunic (TUNIC Team/Finji)

Innovation Award



Honorable Mentions: Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster/Devolver Digital), Dwarf Fortress (Bay 12 Games/Kitfox Games), God of War: Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment), Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment), Trombone Champ (Holy Wow Studios LLC)

Social Impact Award



Honorable Mentions: Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games), God of War: Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment), Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna Interactive), Norco (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury), Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital)

Game of the Year



Honorable Mentions: Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller), Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster/Devolver Digital), Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment), Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios, Inc./Nuverse), Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive), Vampire Survivors (poncle).

It's also possible to give your vote for the Audience Award here.

Which games are you surprised and/or pleased to see among the nominees?