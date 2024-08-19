What will be the Beast to be announced at Gamescom?

HQ

In addition to the confirmed games and some major no-shows, we know that Gamescom 2024's Opening Night Live tomorrow night will leave us with some major surprises, and it looks like one of them particularly excites the event's host, Geoff Keighley. Taking advantage of his social media presence, the gaming event producer has released a teaser of something we'll be seeing, tentatively named "The Beast". Check it out below.



What will The Beast be?

At this point we have to put the alert on high speculation and theories about what this next game (or in-game content) might be. The bet that resonates most with fans is that it's a new instalment of Dying Light, but the idea that it's the next Resident Evil 9 is also gaining traction. We, for our part, are dreaming that it's Sam Barlow's next title, who has already left us true masterpieces with the same cinematic feel, such as the one in the above trailer for Immortality or Telling Lies.

We'll know in just over 24 hours. What do you think The Beast of ONL will be?