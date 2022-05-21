What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 to premiere this July

HQ

FX has officially slapped a date on when the mockumentary TV series What We Do in the Shadows will return for its fourth season. Set to start airing on July 12 on FX and on Hulu (where the service is available), the show will see Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and Guillermo back for some more antics as part of the increasingly iconic community of Long Island vampires.

As for what season four will look to cover, with season three (and spoiler alert here) featuring the death of Colin Robertson and the group parting ways following their mourning, we'll know doubt get to see how the crew manage to come back together and once again look to resume their position in the vampiric community.

As this release seems to be focussed on a US premiere, we're waiting to hear as to when the show will begin streaming or airing elsewhere, including that of when the show will start becoming available on BBC for viewers in the UK.