Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 to premiere this July

It'll come to FX and Hulu first, begging the question as to when it will also arrive on the BBC.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

FX has officially slapped a date on when the mockumentary TV series What We Do in the Shadows will return for its fourth season. Set to start airing on July 12 on FX and on Hulu (where the service is available), the show will see Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and Guillermo back for some more antics as part of the increasingly iconic community of Long Island vampires.

As for what season four will look to cover, with season three (and spoiler alert here) featuring the death of Colin Robertson and the group parting ways following their mourning, we'll know doubt get to see how the crew manage to come back together and once again look to resume their position in the vampiric community.

As this release seems to be focussed on a US premiere, we're waiting to hear as to when the show will begin streaming or airing elsewhere, including that of when the show will start becoming available on BBC for viewers in the UK.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 to premiere this July


Loading next content