What We Do In The Shadows returns this summer

Originally starting as a strange documentary on a family of vampires and starring Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement, What We Do In The Shadows has since spin-off into a TV series as well, and this has become massively popular too.

The show is already four seasons deep and this summer will be welcoming its fifth season as well, as FX Network has announced that What We Do In The Shadows will be returning on July 13 for Hulu subscribers in the US.

As for what this means for those living in regions without Hulu, the season will likely come to Disney+ shortly after its run on TV networks in the US, although British viewers will likely be able to catch the series on BBC iPlayer around the same time as that of US viewers.