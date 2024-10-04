What We Do in the Shadows returns for its sixth and final season in a few weeks

After five seasons of hilarious comedy, What We Do in the Shadows is almost ready to come to an end. The sixth and final season is about to begin airing, and with that in mind, FX has presented a first trailer for the show.

In it, we are shown a few different mad storylines and narrative arcs that will be explored, including Laszlo trying to reanimate a corpse, the gang waking up a vampire they forgot to awaken on time almost 30 years ago, Nadja learning more about her powers, Nandor being sleep-hypnotised into Richard Nixon, and Colin getting fat.

The final season of the show will debut on October 21 on FX, but as for regions that don't have access to the service and are instead wondering when it will arrive on Disney+, the exact date has yet to be affirmed. Check out the Season 6 trailer below.