What to expect from UEFA Nations League quarter-finals on Thursday

HQ

Today is an exicitng day for football fans. International breaks are sometimes despised for breaking the pace for domestic leagues and other club competitions like Champions League, specially this late in the season for football clubs -they are also feared for the risk of injuries-, but, at least for these eight countries, there is a more immediate prize than qualification for the World Cup: the fourth Nations League title.

This competition, held every two years, bridging the gap between UEFA Euro Cup and World Cup, was created as an excuse to make these international breaks more exciting, and while not very prestigious, is a great way to test winning formulas to take to the World Cup next year. And after the league stage between September and November 2024, the two-legged quarter-finals are played this week (Thursday, March 20, and Sunday, Match 23).

Nations League quarter-finals on Thursday, March 20

This is all the action we can expect today on Nations League quarterfinals (all games are played at the same time, 20:45 CET):

Netherlands vs. Spain: Title holders Spain have never won when they play in Dutch soil (four defeats and one draw). In fact, the only time Spain won Netherlands in their last eight matches was the 2010 World Cup final. But Spain comes from a 15-game unbeaten run, including last summer's UEFA Euro Cup.

Denmark vs. Portugal: Denmark will take on Portugal, winners of the first edition in 2019. Both nations have met only eight times, with Portugal winning four and one draw. Dane manager, Brian Riemer, said on UEFA.com that "all 26 Portugal players are stars in every position", so their focus is to minimise the massive individual quality.

Italy vs. Germany: Italy has yet to win the Nations League, after reaching the past two finals, so that will give them extra motivation despite some abscences like Mateo Retegui or Federico Dimarco. But Germany is a strong rival, which hasn't been defeated by Italy since Euro 2012 semi-finals, and thrashed them 5-2 on their latest official match in 2022.

Croatia vs. France: Another repeat from a World Cup final, when France won Croatia in 2018 (few believed they would reach as far as they did). Croatia has only won France one, but very recently, in 2022, and Croatia was the runner-up in 2023 Nations League, so Mbappé better watch out...