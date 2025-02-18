What to expect from the Formula 1 live event tonight: Will it be worth it?

HQ

The first Grand Prix of the year is still one month away (Australian GP on March 14-16), but for the first time, all drivers and team will gather in one place tonight: the O2 Arena in London, for the F1 75 Live event. It is the first time something like this has been made, with all teams unveiling their liveries at the same time, under one roof, and with special guests and musical performances during a two-hour event.

Expectation has been high, and tickets sold out in a flash. But for the people at home, with no real precedents to know what to expect, may be wondering... will it be worth watching? The good news is that the event will be livestreamed for free on YouTube, as well as some local TV channels which usually broadcast "the Great Circus".

This is all we know about the event and what you can expect of the F1 75 Live Event.

Formula 1 announcements

Essentially, the point of the event is to unveil the liveries of the cars: the design the cars will have for the season. Each of the ten teams has been given creative liberty on how to unveil the cars, so it will be interesting to see which teams makes it more interesting and magnificent.

And for a season with so many changes as this one (only two team's line ups remain unchanged from last year), the red carpet will be interesting: first public appearances of Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari and Carlos Sainz at Williams.

Musical performances

Four bands or musicians will make musical performances: popular British boy band Take That, country artist Kane Brown, rapper mgk, and score composer Bryan Tyler, who composed the Formula 1 theme, which will "appear as his alter-ego Are We Dreaming, delivering a unique and immersive audio-visual experience, which is as exhilarating as watching drivers race".

Aside from the car liveries, there won't be any announcements. The point of all this is to make a spectacle, become trending topic and... well, earn money, obviously. Time will tell if this will become a norm for the future, as right now, it is being labelled as an special occasion for the Formula 1's 75th Anniversary.

If you're interested, F1 75 Live event will take place tonight, Tuesday, February 18, at 20:00 GMT (21:00 CET, Central European Time) and will last for two hours. The event will stream for free on YouTube.