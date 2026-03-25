What time is the Japanese Grand Prix in Europe? Beware of the time change!

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The third stop in the Formula 1 season will be the final Grand Prix in Asia for a while, as the war in the Middle East caused the cancellation of the Grand Prix in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. This makes the Japanese Grand Prix more interesting, as it will be followed by a five-week break until May 3, in Miami.

The Suzuka Circuit will host one of the most iconic Formula 1 races next Sunday, March 29, starting at 14:00 local time in Japan. How does it translate to Europe? Well, bad news for sleepy F1 fans, as the race will start at 7:00 AM CEST, 6:00 AM BST on Sunday.

Beware that next weekend there will be a time change, observed by most of Europe as well as North America, but not in Asia, which makes watching the Japanese Grand Prix live in Europe extra difficult, as the night will be one hour shorter: from 1:59 AM we will jump to 3:00 AM.

Taking that in mind, these are the times for the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend in Europe:

Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix times:

Friday, March 27:



FP1: 3:00 CET, 2:00 GMT



FP2: 6:45 CET, 5:45 GMT



Saturday, March 28:



FP3: 3:15 CET, 2:15 GMT



Qualifying: 7:00 CET, 6:00 GMT



Sunday, March 29:



Japanese Grand Prix: 7:00 CEST, 6:00 BST



Will you be getting up early (or stay at night late) this weekend to watch the Japanese Grand Prix? There won't be any races in April...