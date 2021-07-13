What The Golf? just got a free, massive update on Apple Arcade

Triband has just released a massive new, free update for its wacky sports title What The Gold? Known as A Hole New World, the update has brought over 1000 new holes, 50 new levels, fresh gameplay mechanics, and even a plethora of new bad puns to have a giggle at.
The update has become available to Apple Arcade users, and will be arriving on the PC and Switch version of the game in "the next few weeks" as the press release states.
Here's what has arrived in A Hole New World:
In other What The Golf? news, Triband accidentally released the upcoming Switch update for the game a week early, meaning players on the platform can look forward to diving into the Sporty Sports Pack, the It's Snowtime Pack, and the Challenge Mode right now, as GameSpot reports.