What the Golf is rolling to Steam later this month

After more than a year as a PC-exclusive on the Epic Games Store, What the Golf will finally release on Steam on 22 October. The silly "not golf" game will have some content previously released on the other platforms, such as local two-player Party Mode (also available via Steam Remote Play Together) and the Sporty Sports content update. It will also get a "very secret feature" that will soon be revealed.

What the Golf is full of mini-games that use mini golf-like mechanics, with hilarious stages and gimmicks. We definitely had fun when reviewing it. It is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Apple Arcade.

Curious about this game? Head to Steam to play the demo, courtesy of the Steam Festival.