What Remains of Edith Finch

What Remains of Edith Finch is coming to iOS in August

It was first released on other platforms back in 2017.

What Remains of Edith Finch, if you don't know, is a spooky adventure game that tells the story of the cursed Finch family. The game was initially released to PC and PS4 in April 2017, then landed on Xbox One in October 2017, and Switch in 2019. Now, the game is hopping onto another platform.

Announced by developer Giant Sparrow and publisher Annapurna Interactive, What Remains of Edith Finch will launch on iOS via the App Store on August 16. So, soon you'll be able to play the game pretty much whenever and wherever you like.

If you'd like to know what we think about What Remains of Edith Finch, you can check our original review right here.

