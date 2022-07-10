Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
What Remains of Edith Finch

What Remains of Edith Finch gets PS5 and Xbox Series rating

It looks like the adventure game is coming to the current-generation of consoles.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It looks like What Remains of Edith Finch is gearing up to make its debut on current-generation consoles, as a (now deleted) rating from the Taiwanese ratings board (thanks, Twisted Voxel) has revealed that a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series edition seems to be incoming.

There is no mention of a release date at all, but considering publisher Annapurna Interactive is gearing up to host a showcase on July 28, we'll hopefully know more about the native current-gen editions then.

As for when What Remains of Edith Finch originally launched, that was back in 2017, with a Switch version landing in 2019.

What Remains of Edith Finch

Related texts

0
What Remains of Edith FinchScore

What Remains of Edith Finch
REVIEW. Written by Bengt Lemne

"It's a beautiful, well-crafted, moving, and highly memorable experience that you owe it to yourself to experience..."



Loading next content