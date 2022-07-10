What Remains of Edith Finch gets PS5 and Xbox Series rating

HQ

It looks like What Remains of Edith Finch is gearing up to make its debut on current-generation consoles, as a (now deleted) rating from the Taiwanese ratings board (thanks, Twisted Voxel) has revealed that a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series edition seems to be incoming.

There is no mention of a release date at all, but considering publisher Annapurna Interactive is gearing up to host a showcase on July 28, we'll hopefully know more about the native current-gen editions then.

As for when What Remains of Edith Finch originally launched, that was back in 2017, with a Switch version landing in 2019.