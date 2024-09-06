What on earth is a Slork?

HQ

Eagle-eyed, perhaps slightly obsessed (but not in a bad way) fans have already uncovered an unreleased character in Valve's upcoming shooter/MOBA hybrid Deadlock.

The character, apparently called Slork (I know, right) seems to be some sort of aquatically-themed assassin.

A full reveal and ability breakdown is below, but many fans have pointed out similarities to Dota's Slark, in both name and capabilities, so Slork could just be a placeholder name and never see the light of day.

Here's a textual breakdown with, of course, some joking around the character's name.

It's likely that fans won't see Slork for a while, as Deadlock hasn't even publicly released yet, despite already having full time content creators, orgs setting up professional teams and some big names in Esports announcing they will be switching from games such as PUBG to compete in the new third person MOBA.

I, for one, hope that when our lord and savour Slork arrives, it comes truthfully - name fully intact (thanks, PC Gamer).