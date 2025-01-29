English
What needs to happen so that Manchester City and PSG avoid elimination from Champions League

PSG and Manchester City are the biggest teams that could be eliminated tonight from Champions League.

The final games of the League Phase take place tonight at 21:00 CET (20:00 in UK time), with all games taking place at the same time. There are many different outcomes for the teams: mathematically, only two are confirmed to enter in the top 8 no matter what, and as many as 16 teams could still mathematically enter into the top 8, depending on everyone's results.

However, the people most anxious today are surely the fans of the nine teams dangling between life and death. For most of them, winning would guarantee qualification for the knock-out round, but losing or even a draw could place them in danger.

Among those teams, we find two of the biggest clubs in Europe: Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City. Both faced off last week, with PSG winning 4-2 being widely superior, but both remain in the grey area where anything could happen...

What does PSG need to do to qualify?

Paris Saint-Germain is 22nd, with 10 points and +2 goal average. They need to finish above 24th place. A victory against Stuttgart or even a draw would guarantee above the 24th spot, although, for PSG, they could afford a defeat if Manchester City or Dinamo Zagreb (both with 8 points) don't win. If PSG loses and Man City wins against Club Brugge and Dinamo Zagreb also wins against AC Milan, they could be eliminated.

What does Manchester City need to do to qualify?

Manchester City is 25th, with 8 points, same as Dinamo Zagreb, but a much greater goal average (+2 vs. -8) would mean that, if both teams win, Man City would be the team that would place higher. A win against Club Brugge would secure their place.

Champions League table before final Matchday

After seven games, with only one remaining, this is how the Champions League table looks like:


  1. Liverpool

  2. Barcelona

  3. Arsenal

  4. Inter Milan

  5. Atletico Madrid

  6. AC Milan

  7. Atalanta

  8. Bayer Leverkusen

  9. Aston Villa

  10. Monaco

  11. Feyenoord

  12. Lille

  13. Brest

  14. Borussia Dortmund

  15. Bayern Munich

  16. Real Madrid

  17. Juventus

  18. Celtic

  19. PSV Eindhoven

  20. Club Brugge

  21. Benfica

  22. Paris Saint-Germain

  23. Sporting Lisbon

  24. Stuttgart

  25. Manchester City

  26. Dinamo Zagreb

  27. Shakhtar Donetsk

  28. Bologna

  29. Sparta Prague

  30. RB Leipzig

  31. Girona

  32. Crvena Zvezda

  33. Sturm Graz

  34. Red Bull Salzburg

  35. SK Slovan Bratislava

  36. Young Boys

