What needs to happen for Verstappen to win the Formula 1 Driver's Championship in Las Vegas

HQ

This Formula 1 season still has three race weekends left: Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi. However, it is possible that Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will be crowned on the next Grand Prix, the second ever race on the Las Vegas street circuit.

Verstappen hadn't won since Spain in June, but came back in the best way possible, climbing seventeen positions and finishing first in Sao Paulo, in a race many are considering one of the best races ever in wet weather.

His only rival with some options for the title is McLaren's Lando Norris, who conceded too many points finishing sixth. Verstappen has 393 points and Norris 331, too big a gap for considering a comeback, and more people are thinking about when will Verstappen win his fourth F1 World Champion title.

What needs to happen for Verstappen to win Formula 1 in Las Vegas

Max Verstappen would only need a victory in Vegas, even if Norris comes second, to become champion. However, let's not forget that, despite Verstappen's clear dominance, he had a four month drought of victories...

However, Verstappen just needs to finish ahead of Norris, no matter which position. That would give him enough advantage to win. If Verstappen finishes behind Norris, with Verstappen finishes second or third, he would still win. Only if Verstappen finishes fourth or lower Norris would still have a chance, but chances are Verstappen will become F1 World Champion for a fourth consecutive year.